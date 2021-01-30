Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Capstar Financial had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 7.89%.

Capstar Financial stock opened at $14.50 on Friday. Capstar Financial has a 12 month low of $7.44 and a 12 month high of $16.39. The company has a market cap of $318.20 million, a PE ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.90.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CSTR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Capstar Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th.

In other news, CFO Denis J. Duncan purchased 11,150 shares of Capstar Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.49 per share, with a total value of $150,413.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 24,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,552. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James S. Jr. Turner sold 4,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $52,464.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 265,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,186,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,244 shares of company stock valued at $135,053. Corporate insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Capstar Financial Company Profile

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

