Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 1,091 Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,091 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 21.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,049,567 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,792,598,000 after purchasing an additional 876,624 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 86.2% in the third quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,097,045 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $389,451,000 after purchasing an additional 507,918 shares during the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2,325.2% in the third quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 304,004 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $107,921,000 after purchasing an additional 291,469 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at about $60,306,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 31.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 557,211 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $197,810,000 after purchasing an additional 133,962 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $422.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $321.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.64.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $352.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $367.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $358.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $271.28 and a 12-month high of $393.15.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 31.64%.

In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.24, for a total transaction of $1,886,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $377.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 9,015 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.50, for a total value of $3,303,997.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,447,458.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,269 shares of company stock worth $7,878,998 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

