Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 2,127 Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 11,049,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,098 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,601,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,883,000 after purchasing an additional 446,861 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,198,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,046,000 after purchasing an additional 141,037 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,546,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,926,000 after purchasing an additional 176,336 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,945,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,594,000 after purchasing an additional 405,326 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $58.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.94. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $35.41 and a 1-year high of $61.46.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

