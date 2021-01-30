Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Invests $198,000 in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKNG. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in DraftKings during the second quarter valued at approximately $91,977,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in DraftKings during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in DraftKings during the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 402.5% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 6,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 403.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,395,000 after acquiring an additional 127,974 shares during the last quarter. 46.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DKNG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.46.

DraftKings stock opened at $54.11 on Friday. DraftKings Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $64.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.14.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $132.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.66 million. The company’s revenue was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

