Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Invests $201,000 in Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GES. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Guess’ during the 3rd quarter worth about $988,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Guess’ by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 822,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,555,000 after buying an additional 73,061 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guess’ during the 3rd quarter worth about $580,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Guess’ during the 3rd quarter worth about $556,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Guess’ by 381.0% in the 3rd quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 52,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 41,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.66% of the company’s stock.

Guess’ stock opened at $23.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.73 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Guess’, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.64 and a twelve month high of $25.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.35.

Guess’ (NYSE:GES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $569.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.58 million. Guess’ had a negative net margin of 3.48% and a positive return on equity of 0.03%. The business’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Guess’, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.1125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Guess”s dividend payout ratio is 31.03%.

GES has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Guess’ from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Guess’ from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guess’ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.60.

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

