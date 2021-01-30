Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Makes New $85,000 Investment in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 10.7% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000.

Shares of IJT opened at $121.28 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.17. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $57.68 and a twelve month high of $129.08.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

