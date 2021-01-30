Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSCM. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $15,303,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $14,744,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,679,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,710,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,195,000 after buying an additional 343,577 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 225.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 472,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,317,000 after buying an additional 327,104 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA BSCM opened at $21.70 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $18.16 and a one year high of $23.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.83.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st.

