Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Purchases Shares of 3,356 Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,356 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 73.0% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 435.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth $97,000. 43.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director H K. Landis sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total value of $609,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 213,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,659,980. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LOB shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Live Oak Bancshares from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Live Oak Bancshares from $28.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Live Oak Bancshares has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.83.

NASDAQ LOB opened at $39.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 45.32 and a beta of 1.30. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.57 and a 12-month high of $52.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.41.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.16. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 6.83%. On average, analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

