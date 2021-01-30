Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Takes $66,000 Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 579 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Fiserv by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $337,000. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Fiserv by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 3,832 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 33,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,835,000 after acquiring an additional 2,604 shares during the period. Finally, Vestcor Inc raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 377.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 57,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,928,000 after acquiring an additional 45,487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.47, for a total value of $240,834.00. Also, major shareholder Omaha Holdings L.P. New sold 20,125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total transaction of $2,214,555,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,199,273 shares of company stock valued at $2,222,913,033 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FISV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. CSFB upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Fiserv from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.91.

FISV opened at $102.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.11. The company has a market capitalization of $68.85 billion, a PE ratio of 77.80, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.50 and a 1-year high of $125.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. Equities analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 19th that allows the company to buyback 60,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

