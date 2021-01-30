Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Takes $78,000 Position in Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CCL)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CCL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 3,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 490.7% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Carnival Co. & news, insider 1994 B. Shares Lp Ma sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total transaction of $102,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 81,607,684 shares in the company, valued at $1,679,486,136.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David Bernstein sold 24,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total value of $509,730.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,696,927.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Carnival Co. & stock opened at $18.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.33. Carnival Co. & Plc has a one year low of $7.80 and a one year high of $45.79.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported ($2.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.92) by ($0.10). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 15.57% and a negative net margin of 73.40%. Sell-side analysts predict that Carnival Co. & Plc will post -7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CCL shares. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. HSBC lowered Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $15.30 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.54.

Carnival Corporation & Plc operates as a leisure travel company. The company's ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises (Australia), Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

