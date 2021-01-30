Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:MXVDD) Shares Up 3%

Shares of Carbon Streaming Co. (OTCMKTS:MXVDD) were up 3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.03 and last traded at $1.03. Approximately 500 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.02.

About Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:MXVDD)

Carbon Streaming Corporation, an investment vehicle, provides investors with the exposure to carbon credits. It intends to build a portfolio of carbon credits for the compliance and voluntary markets. The company was formerly known as Mexivada Mining Corp. and changed its name to Carbon Streaming Corporation in June 2020.

