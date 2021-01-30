Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cardlytics, Inc. is engaged in developing a purchase intelligence platform. The purchase data includes debit, credit and bill pay data from online and in-store transactions. It helps the marketers identify, reach and influence likely buyers at scale, and measure the impact of marketing spends. The Company also operates an advertising channel, Cardlytics Direct. Cardlytics Direct delivers tailored marketing for marketers and financial institutions. Cardlytics, Inc. is based in ATLANTA, United States. “

Get Cardlytics alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. William Blair lowered Cardlytics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Cardlytics from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist raised their price target on Cardlytics from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on Cardlytics from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cardlytics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.17.

Shares of Cardlytics stock opened at $122.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of -72.78 and a beta of 2.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $134.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.78. Cardlytics has a 12 month low of $27.33 and a 12 month high of $150.46.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.12. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 31.98% and a negative net margin of 23.91%. The business had revenue of $46.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.85 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Cardlytics’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Cardlytics will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.52, for a total value of $291,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 246,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,900,948.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew Christiansen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.71, for a total value of $143,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,603.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 128,780 shares of company stock valued at $15,132,321. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Cardlytics by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Cardlytics by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Cardlytics by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Specialists LLC bought a new position in Cardlytics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Cardlytics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 97.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels, which include online, mobile, email, and various real-time notifications in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cardlytics (CDLX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.