Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) (TSE:CJT) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $199.77

Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) (TSE:CJT) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $199.77 and traded as high as $209.40. Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) shares last traded at $207.42, with a volume of 74,190 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from C$200.00 to C$255.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) lifted their target price on Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from C$158.00 to C$310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from C$225.00 to C$230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. CIBC lifted their target price on Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from C$250.00 to C$265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their target price on Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from C$200.00 to C$300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$256.27.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$214.42 and a 200 day moving average price of C$199.99.

Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) (TSE:CJT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.97 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$162.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$145.13 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cargojet Inc. will post 6.0811908 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.234 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. This is an increase from Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO)’s payout ratio is currently -19.73%.

In other news, Senior Officer John Kim sold 21,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$212.54, for a total transaction of C$4,638,685.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,125,400.

About Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) (TSE:CJT)

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 15 cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

