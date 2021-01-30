CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CarGurus, Inc. is an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars. The company uses proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics. It operates primarily in Canada, the United Kingdom and Germany. CarGurus, Inc.is based in CAMBRIDGE, United States. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CARG. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of CarGurus in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a hold rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of CarGurus from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a report on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CarGurus from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of CarGurus from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.08.

CARG stock opened at $29.25 on Wednesday. CarGurus has a 12-month low of $14.25 and a 12-month high of $36.19. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.43, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.11.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $147.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.93 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 24.71%. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CarGurus will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Thomas Michael Caputo sold 2,715 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $67,929.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 206,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,154,270.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Langley Steinert sold 25,986 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total transaction of $586,763.88. Insiders sold a total of 201,899 shares of company stock worth $5,037,174 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 24.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CARG. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of CarGurus by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after acquiring an additional 18,225 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the 1st quarter valued at about $296,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of CarGurus by 265,982.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,443,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,283,000 after acquiring an additional 3,441,819 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of CarGurus by 341.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CarGurus by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 510,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,942,000 after acquiring an additional 56,829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

