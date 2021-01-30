CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Shares Down 5.3%

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) traded down 5.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $29.69 and last traded at $29.87. 881,605 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 810,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.53.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BTIG Research increased their price target on CarGurus from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded CarGurus from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on CarGurus from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.08.

The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.43, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.11.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $147.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.93 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 11.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Samuel Zales sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 265,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,637,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Langley Steinert sold 25,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.28, for a total value of $578,968.08. Insiders sold a total of 201,899 shares of company stock valued at $5,037,174 in the last three months. Insiders own 24.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of CarGurus by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in CarGurus by 341.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in CarGurus in the 4th quarter worth $140,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in CarGurus in the 1st quarter worth $296,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in CarGurus by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. 79.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CarGurus Company Profile (NASDAQ:CARG)

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

