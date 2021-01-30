Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) PT Raised to $160.00 at Longbow Research

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) had its price target boosted by Longbow Research from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

CSL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $154.57.

Shares of CSL stock opened at $144.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The company has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.91. Carlisle Companies has a one year low of $97.55 and a one year high of $169.86.

In other Carlisle Companies news, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total value of $840,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,126 shares in the company, valued at $4,219,743.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO D Christian Koch sold 4,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.10, for a total transaction of $676,576.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 158,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,722,705.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,515 shares of company stock valued at $6,842,436. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 10.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,422,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $410,668,000 after buying an additional 310,846 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,016 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,814,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 39.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,695,000 after buying an additional 15,887 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 369,113 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $57,648,000 after buying an additional 54,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benson Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter worth $2,303,000. 90.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; specialty polyurethane products; vapor and air barriers, HVAC duct sealants, and hardware; and block molded polystyrene.

