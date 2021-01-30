Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Carrier Global Corporation is a provider of heating, ventilating and air conditioning, refrigeration, fire, security and building automation technologies. The company’s brand portfolio includes Carrier, Kidde, Edwards, LenelS2 and Automated Logic. Carrier Global Corporation is based in Florida. “

CARR has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays lowered shares of Carrier Global from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Carrier Global from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Carrier Global currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.60.

NYSE:CARR opened at $38.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.89 and its 200-day moving average is $33.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Carrier Global has a 52 week low of $11.50 and a 52 week high of $41.94.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Carrier Global will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 22nd.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 673.8% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Ironwood Financial llc purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

