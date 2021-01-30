Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Carter Bankshares Inc. is a bank holding company and the parent company of Carter Bank & Trust. It offer checking, savings, retirement, money market accounts, longer-term certificates of deposit as well as loans. Carter Bankshares Inc., formerly known as Carter Bank & Trust, is headquartered in Martinsville, Virginia. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Carter Bankshares from $11.00 to $13.25 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Carter Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ CARE opened at $10.01 on Thursday. Carter Bankshares has a 52-week low of $6.30 and a 52-week high of $21.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.97 and a 200-day moving average of $8.37.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Carter Bankshares by 381.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,558 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Carter Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth $95,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Carter Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth $99,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Carter Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Carter Bankshares by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 3,644 shares in the last quarter. 30.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Carter Bankshares

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Carter Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposits. The company also offers commercial loans comprising secured and unsecured loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investment; real estate construction and acquisition loans; and home equity lines of credit, as well as originates and holds fixed and variable rate mortgage loans.

