Cartesi Price Tops $0.0650 on Major Exchanges (CTSI)

Cartesi (CURRENCY:CTSI) traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 30th. Cartesi has a market capitalization of $13.56 million and approximately $4.04 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cartesi coin can currently be bought for $0.0650 or 0.00000191 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cartesi has traded 13.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002942 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 51.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001262 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00050415 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.38 or 0.00133327 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.96 or 0.00067475 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00264089 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.20 or 0.00065237 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31,068.75 or 0.91285302 BTC.

Cartesi Coin Profile

Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 208,629,554 coins. Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cartesi is medium.com/cartesi. Cartesi’s official website is cartesi.io.

Buying and Selling Cartesi

Cartesi can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cartesi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cartesi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cartesi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

