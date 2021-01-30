carVertical Price Tops $0.0005 (CV)

carVertical (CURRENCY:CV) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. carVertical has a market capitalization of $3.56 million and approximately $108,430.00 worth of carVertical was traded on exchanges in the last day. One carVertical token can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, carVertical has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.01 or 0.00067453 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $299.16 or 0.00876857 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005877 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00050585 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002932 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002931 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,467.48 or 0.04301278 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00028318 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00017981 BTC.

carVertical Token Profile

carVertical (CRYPTO:CV) is a token. It launched on December 13th, 2017. carVertical’s total supply is 9,835,745,292 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,625,478,192 tokens. The Reddit community for carVertical is /r/carvertical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for carVertical is www.carvertical.com/investors. carVertical’s official Twitter account is @verticalcar and its Facebook page is accessible here.

carVertical Token Trading

carVertical can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as carVertical directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire carVertical should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase carVertical using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

