Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) shares rose 5.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $70.15 and last traded at $68.51. Approximately 219,171 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 251,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.79.

CSTL has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp started coverage on Castle Biosciences in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 6.59 and a current ratio of 6.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -393.09 and a beta of 0.46.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $15.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.31 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. As a group, analysts predict that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 14,377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $950,032.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 862,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,994,859.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph C. Cook III sold 78,265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total transaction of $4,566,762.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 142,178 shares in the company, valued at $8,296,086.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 356,685 shares of company stock worth $21,552,195 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 173,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,668,000 after acquiring an additional 13,387 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 1,190.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

