Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM) Shares Gap Up to $0.53

Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.53, but opened at $0.89. Castor Maritime shares last traded at $0.78, with a volume of 12,528,952 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 4.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.54.

Castor Maritime Company Profile (NASDAQ:CTRM)

Castor Maritime Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. It provides seaborne transportation services for dry bulk cargo, including iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, fertilizers, cement, bauxite, sugar, and scrap metals. The company operates three Panamax vessels with a carrying capacity of approximately 76,122 deadweight ton.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Castor Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castor Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.