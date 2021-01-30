Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.39 EPS

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.39, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 6.20%.

CVCO traded up $7.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $188.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,889. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $183.64 and its 200-day moving average is $187.58. Cavco Industries has a fifty-two week low of $99.58 and a fifty-two week high of $236.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11 and a beta of 1.20.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CVCO. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Cavco Industries from $218.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Cavco Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th.

About Cavco Industries

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, and Destiny brands.

