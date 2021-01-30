CAVU Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAVR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

CAVU Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAVR) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a decrease of 79.0% from the December 31st total of 48,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,684,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

CAVU Resources stock remained flat at $$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday. 3,129,756 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 988,898. CAVU Resources has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01.

About CAVU Resources

CAVU Resources, Inc operates in the information and entertainment space in the cannabis sector. It offers SoKu (Social Kush), a gamified social chat application for legal marijuana users; and MediKu (Medical Kush), a dosage tracking application for medical marijuana patients and caregivers providing personal analysis, budget managing recommendations, and costs and daily communication for result tracking.

