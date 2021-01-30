CB Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBSC) Short Interest Up 540.0% in January

CB Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBSC) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, an increase of 540.0% from the December 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of CBSC traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.95. 17,468 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,451. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.16. CB Scientific has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $2.50.

Get CB Scientific alerts:

About CB Scientific

CB Scientific, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides products and services in the ambulatory non-invasive cardiac monitoring space. The company's FDA and CE cleared EKG devices, interactive cloud-based acquisition software, and smartphone apps for both iOS and Android platforms, offers compliance for patients at risk of abnormal heart rhythms and information for physicians.

Featured Article: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for CB Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CB Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.