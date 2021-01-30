CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) Lowered to “Market Perform” at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $27.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $25.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of CBTX from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CBTX from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

NASDAQ:CBTX opened at $26.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $653.92 million, a P/E ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.38. CBTX has a twelve month low of $12.50 and a twelve month high of $31.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14. CBTX had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 5.35%. On average, analysts expect that CBTX will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. CBTX’s dividend payout ratio is 19.80%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of CBTX by 82.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 113,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 51,461 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CBTX by 5.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 80,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 3,921 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of CBTX by 26.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 9,458 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CBTX by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 977,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,535,000 after acquiring an additional 25,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of CBTX by 3.1% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 33.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBTX, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, 1-4 family residential mortgage loans, multi-family residential loans, consumer loans, and agricultural loans.

