CDTi Advanced Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDTI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

CDTi Advanced Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDTI) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 89.4% from the December 31st total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:CDTI traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $0.45. 3,151 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,880. CDTi Advanced Materials has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.29.

Get CDTi Advanced Materials alerts:

CDTi Advanced Materials Company Profile

CDTi Advanced Materials, Inc provides technology and solutions to the automotive emissions control markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. Its catalyst products include synergized- platinum group metal (PGM) diesel oxidation catalysts, zero-PGM catalysts, selective catalytic reduction catalysts, and base-metal activated rhodium support catalysts.

Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for CDTi Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDTi Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.