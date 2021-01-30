Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Shares Up 5.1%

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN)’s stock price traded up 5.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $40.80 and last traded at $40.48. 406,981 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 459,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.52.

FUN has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cedar Fair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 2.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.26.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($2.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.98) by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $87.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 87.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post -8.98 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FUN. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of Cedar Fair during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 2,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 93.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors own 52.51% of the company’s stock.

About Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN)

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

