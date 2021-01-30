Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC Buys 220 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 26.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,063 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for approximately 0.3% of Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 190.3% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,459 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1,259.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,433 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 330.1% in the 3rd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 5,565 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after acquiring an additional 4,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 3,215 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. 41.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

TSLA traded down $41.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $793.53. The stock had a trading volume of 34,990,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,138,250. The company has a market capitalization of $752.19 billion, a PE ratio of 1,593.43, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.10 and a twelve month high of $900.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $751.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $499.41.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 43,610 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.01, for a total transaction of $17,793,316.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,610 shares in the company, valued at $19,833,366.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,100 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,583,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,033 shares of company stock valued at $74,853,473 over the last quarter. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Tesla from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $360.00 to $540.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $117.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Edward Jones began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $326.29.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

Further Reading: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.