Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC Sells 471 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 471 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing comprises approximately 1.1% of Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 67.8% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter worth $29,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 200.0% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 79.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing stock traded down $1.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $165.12. The company had a trading volume of 3,212,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,194,635. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.60. The company has a market cap of $70.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.11 and a fifty-two week high of $182.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 62.84%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ADP shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $135.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Citigroup raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.88.

In other news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $6,465,996.00. Also, VP Brock Albinson sold 2,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.97, for a total transaction of $378,511.47. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 38,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,807,399.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,731 shares of company stock worth $12,957,058 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

