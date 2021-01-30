Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC Sells 67 Shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE)

Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 20.1% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 159,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,605,000 after acquiring an additional 26,707 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 271.1% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 147,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,576,000 after acquiring an additional 108,116 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 25.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 65,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,587,000 after acquiring an additional 13,396 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $15,964,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,443,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:JKE traded down $3.98 on Friday, reaching $288.36. 19,689 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,352. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $289.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $272.43. iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $158.00 and a 12 month high of $299.72.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Large Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

