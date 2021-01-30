Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.68

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 28th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of 0.68 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. This is a boost from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62.

Celanese has increased its dividend payment by 42.5% over the last three years.

Celanese stock opened at $122.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21. Celanese has a fifty-two week low of $52.70 and a fifty-two week high of $140.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $131.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Celanese will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Celanese from $130.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Celanese from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Celanese from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Celanese from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Celanese from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Celanese currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.60.

In related news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.49, for a total value of $103,117.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,470,832.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

