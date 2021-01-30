Celanese (NYSE:CE) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Celanese (NYSE:CE) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.50-2.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.36. Celanese also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 9.50-10.00 EPS.

Shares of Celanese stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $122.15. 1,912,519 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 967,259. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $131.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.68. Celanese has a twelve month low of $52.70 and a twelve month high of $140.09. The company has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.37. Celanese had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Celanese will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.02%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Celanese from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $119.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Celanese from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Celanese from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Celanese from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Celanese from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $118.60.

In related news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.49, for a total transaction of $103,117.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,971 shares in the company, valued at $2,470,832.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

