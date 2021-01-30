Cell MedX Corp. (OTCMKTS:CMXC) Short Interest Update

Cell MedX Corp. (OTCMKTS:CMXC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a decline of 67.7% from the December 31st total of 26,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 156,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of CMXC stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.32. 33,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,187. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.37. Cell MedX has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $0.80.

About Cell MedX

Cell MedX Corp., a biotech company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and non-therapeutic products for patients with diabetes, Parkinson's disease, high blood pressure, neuropathy, and kidney functions. It develops and manufactures eBalance Pro System for professional use by healthcare practitioners in a clinical setting; and eBalance Home System for home use for general relaxation and for the temporary relief of pain due to sore and/or aching muscles.

