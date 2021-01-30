Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Shares Down 6.3%

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB)’s share price fell 6.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.65 and last traded at $1.78. 2,907,288 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 54% from the average session volume of 1,886,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.90.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cellectar Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

The stock has a market capitalization of $86.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.50.

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.05. On average, analysts expect that Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cellectar Biosciences news, CEO James V. Caruso acquired 37,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.35 per share, for a total transaction of $49,999.95. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,301 shares in the company, valued at $109,756.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jarrod Longcor acquired 29,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.35 per share, with a total value of $40,000.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 102,148 shares in the company, valued at $137,899.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 74,074 shares of company stock worth $100,000. 5.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cellectar Biosciences stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 203,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned about 0.76% of Cellectar Biosciences worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 12.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cellectar Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLRB)

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131, which is in Phase II clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) multiple myeloma (MM) and a range of B-cell malignancies, as well as in Phase I clinical study for R/R MM.

