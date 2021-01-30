CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.29

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.29 and traded as high as $2.63. CEMIG shares last traded at $2.60, with a volume of 5,106,361 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CIG shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of CEMIG from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of CEMIG from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.29.

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter. CEMIG had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 7.60%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CEMIG stock. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 913,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,614 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned 0.06% of CEMIG worth $1,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

CEMIG Company Profile (NYSE:CIG)

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.

