Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) (TSE:CVE) Receives C$8.53 Consensus PT from Analysts

Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$8.83.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$9.50 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Firstegy upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$11.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th.

Shares of TSE CVE opened at C$7.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$15.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.35. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of C$2.06 and a 52 week high of C$12.45.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.33). The firm had revenue of C$3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.23 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post -0.2601767 EPS for the current year.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Oil Sands, Deep Basin, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

