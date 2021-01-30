Centaurus Financial Inc. Buys 3,760 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 64.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,760 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 254,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,290,000 after purchasing an additional 43,812 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 13,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter worth $833,000. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 22,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 33,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 11,865 shares in the last quarter.

SLV stock opened at $24.99 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $10.86 and a 1 year high of $27.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.23.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

