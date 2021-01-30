Centaurus Financial Inc. Grows Position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 762 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYH. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 2,280.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000.

Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF stock opened at $250.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $248.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $235.04. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a one year low of $156.17 and a one year high of $259.51.

About iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

