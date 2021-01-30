Centaurus Financial Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 37.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 367 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 50 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in The Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in The Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in The Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

SHW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $765.00 to $806.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $845.00 to $874.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded The Sherwin-Williams from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $785.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $740.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $720.24.

SHW stock opened at $691.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $728.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $696.25. The stock has a market cap of $62.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.15, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $325.43 and a fifty-two week high of $758.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 56.69% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 24.3 EPS for the current year.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

