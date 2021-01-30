Centaurus Financial Inc. Sells 104 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Centaurus Financial Inc. cut its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 650.0% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at about $82,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter.

DVY stock opened at $96.72 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $61.89 and a 52 week high of $107.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.72.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

