Centaurus Financial Inc. Takes Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the third quarter worth $40,000.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:XBI opened at $152.88 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.65. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a one year low of $62.94 and a one year high of $159.03.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Read More: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.