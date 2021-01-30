Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) – Analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Central Pacific Financial in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.53. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Central Pacific Financial’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $65.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.23 million.

CPF has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st.

NYSE:CPF opened at $19.88 on Friday. Central Pacific Financial has a one year low of $12.40 and a one year high of $29.09. The company has a market cap of $560.22 million, a P/E ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in Central Pacific Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $190,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Central Pacific Financial by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Central Pacific Financial by 113.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 36,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 19,285 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Central Pacific Financial during the third quarter worth about $2,229,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Central Pacific Financial during the third quarter worth about $370,000. 84.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 45.32%.

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

