Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) Major Shareholder James J. Filler Purchases 600 Shares

Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) major shareholder James J. Filler bought 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $79.57 per share, for a total transaction of $47,742.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 858,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,349,197.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

CNBKA stock opened at $79.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $440.99 million, a P/E ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.73. Century Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.40 and a 52 week high of $88.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from Century Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Century Bancorp by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Century Bancorp by 13.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,373 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Century Bancorp by 3.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,418 shares of the bank’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Century Bancorp by 75.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,154 shares of the bank’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Century Bancorp during the third quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Century Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

About Century Bancorp

Century Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services. The company accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, municipal loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development.

