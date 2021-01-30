CGI (NYSE:GIB) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on the stock from $105.00 to $112.00. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock. CGI traded as high as $80.98 and last traded at $80.05, with a volume of 401865 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $80.66.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of CGI from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CGI in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of CGI from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of CGI from $91.50 to $105.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of CGI from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.41.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ossiam increased its stake in shares of CGI by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 3,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in CGI by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in CGI by 433.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in CGI by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in CGI during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 51.30% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $20.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.35.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. CGI had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 18.58%. CGI’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CGI Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CGI (NYSE:GIB)

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

