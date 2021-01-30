CGI (NYSE:GIB) Price Target Raised to $112.00

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) had its price objective boosted by Canaccord Genuity from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 39.91% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on GIB. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of CGI in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CGI from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of CGI from $91.50 to $105.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of CGI from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of CGI from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.41.

CGI stock opened at $80.05 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.72 and its 200-day moving average is $71.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.35. CGI has a 1 year low of $46.32 and a 1 year high of $80.98. The company has a market cap of $20.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.03.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.09. CGI had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CGI will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CGI by 433.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CGI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CGI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of CGI by 329.9% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CGI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 51.30% of the company’s stock.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

