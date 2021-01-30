ChainX Achieves Market Cap of $35.64 Million (PCX)

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. Over the last seven days, ChainX has traded down 24.8% against the U.S. dollar. One ChainX coin can now be purchased for about $4.62 or 0.00013573 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ChainX has a market cap of $35.64 million and $4.13 million worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002944 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 49.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001245 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00050969 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.61 or 0.00134135 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.13 or 0.00068026 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.79 or 0.00264071 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.13 or 0.00065082 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,135.10 or 0.91569557 BTC.

About ChainX

ChainX’s total supply is 7,723,350 coins. ChainX’s official message board is medium.com/@chainx_org. The official website for ChainX is chainx.org. ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainX transforms inter-chain assets in a unified way, and any chain can establish asset interoperability with all chains as long as it establishes a connection with ChainX. ChainX value user's mining power based on the market value of BTC, DOT, ETH, ERC20, EOS, and other assets that user cross-chain deposit in. There is no ICO and pre-mining. ChainX will try to make the validator scalable and civilization. ChainX will use the POS algorithm to establish the first blockchain network that can game for a long time. “

ChainX Coin Trading

ChainX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChainX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ChainX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

