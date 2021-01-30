Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CHPRF) Price Target Raised to $7.00 at Scotiabank

Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CHPRF) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank from $6.50 to $7.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Champion Iron in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set a neutral rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Champion Iron from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. TD Securities raised their price target on Champion Iron from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Champion Iron from $3.75 to $4.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Champion Iron from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.67.

OTCMKTS:CHPRF opened at $4.00 on Friday. Champion Iron has a 52-week low of $0.77 and a 52-week high of $4.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.80.

About Champion Iron

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in North-Eastern Quebec. Its flagship project include the Bloom Lake mine, which consists of BM877 mining lease covering an area of 6,857.63 ha and 53 mining claims comprising an area of approximately 2,458.29 ha located in Quebec, Canada; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

