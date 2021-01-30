Chapman Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Chapman Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,858 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 8.2% of Chapman Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Chapman Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $12,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Amazon.com by 10,079.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,526,382 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,079,517,000 after acquiring an additional 35,177,377 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Amazon.com by 5.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,875,392 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $15,351,296,000 after acquiring an additional 258,869 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 3.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,795,144 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,801,154,000 after acquiring an additional 88,098 shares during the last quarter. SB Management Ltd bought a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at $6,331,054,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 2.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,978,607 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,230,099,000 after acquiring an additional 56,392 shares during the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,206.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 trillion, a P/E ratio of 93.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3,198.66 and a 200 day moving average of $3,179.70. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. The company had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 172 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,114.79, for a total value of $535,743.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,476,105.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total transaction of $21,263,784.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,896,662.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,927 shares of company stock valued at $46,256,596 in the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,860.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,664.94.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

