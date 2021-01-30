Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $663.17.

CHTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $725.00 to $771.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Raymond James increased their target price on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Charter Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Charter Communications from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Shares of CHTR traded down $47.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $607.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,393,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,245,269. The company has a market cap of $121.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.95, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $644.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $622.42. Charter Communications has a 52-week low of $345.67 and a 52-week high of $681.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $6.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.93 by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $12.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.57 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 5.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.28 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Charter Communications will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Charter Communications news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 9,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $594.81, for a total transaction of $5,757,165.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 47,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,299,870.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 7,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.34, for a total transaction of $5,012,559.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,953,667.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,860 shares of company stock valued at $45,482,701 over the last 90 days. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 4.9% during the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,324,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,197,000 after acquiring an additional 107,519 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 14.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,926,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,522,000 after acquiring an additional 236,293 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 4.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 801,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,234,000 after acquiring an additional 31,583 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 2.0% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 755,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,817,000 after acquiring an additional 14,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 253.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 692,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,538,000 after acquiring an additional 497,048 shares in the last quarter. 70.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.